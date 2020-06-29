Names in Spotlight: Kuiper 14th at Ray Fischer
0 comments

Names in Spotlight: Kuiper 14th at Ray Fischer

  • 0

Kuiper 14th at Ray Fischer

Racine resident Ricky Kuiper tied for 14th in the Wisconsin Public Links Association’s annual Ray Fischer Amateur Championship this weekend, while Burlington High School graduate and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo tied for 41st.

Kuiper carded a 74 in Sunday’s round at Riverside Country Club in Janesville. He tied with Garrett Jones from Madison with a 10-under par 278.

Romo shot a 75 on Sunday and finished with 1-under par 287. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS announcer tied with Matthew Zimmerman of Janesville, Daniel Ozga of Edgerton and Matt Polivka of Muskego.

Both Kuiper and Romo posted strong rounds during the four-day event. Kuiper carded an opening-round 67 and fired a 64 on Saturday. Romo shot a 69 in Friday’s second round and a 71 on Saturday.

Onalaska’s Joe Weber won the tournament, shooting under 69 in all four rounds and finishing with a 19-under 269. He edged three golfers who tied for second at 270: John Kryswcio of Lake Forest, Ill.; Christopher Colla of Fond du Lac, and Matt Tolan of Eau Claire.

+1 
Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper
+1 
Tony Romo

Romo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News