Carthage College senior and St. Catherine's High School graduate Ellie LeCount was named one of two College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women's volleyball players of the week.

LeCount, a setter for the Lady Reds, was named the most valuable player at the Southwestern Fall Invitational, where Carthage won four three-set sweeps. In those matches, she averaged 11.17 assists (134 total). She had 30 against Whitworth, 26 against Hardin-Simmons, 38 against Whittier and 40 against Southwestern.

She also had 10 digs against Southwestern and nine each against Hardin-Simmons and Whittier.

