 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nakia D Shannon
0 Comments

Nakia D Shannon

  • 0
Nakia Shannon

Nakia D Shannon, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, criminal damage to property.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News