Rafael Nadal is right back where he wants to be.
After losing in the semifinals of three straight clay-court tournaments, Nadal dominated for stretches against his longtime rival, Novak Djokovic, in a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 win Sunday for a record-extending ninth Italian Open title at Rome.
"You were asking for titles. Finally I have a title," Nadal told reporters. "Here we are. Important title, important moment."
It marked the first time in an Open Era-record 54 meetings, and in their 142nd set against each other, that Nadal won a set against Djokovic without conceding a game — otherwise known as a bagel.
In all, Nadal had a career-high four bagel sets in this tournament.
"I played a great first set in all aspects. No mistakes. Playing so aggressive, changing directions," Nadal said. "It's not usual and probably will not happen again."
The timing for Nadal's return to form could not have been more opportune, as he will seek a record-extending 12th title at the French Open starting next weekend.
"Winning a title is important but for me the most important thing is (to) feel myself competitive, feel myself healthy," Nadal said. "Then with the feeling that I am improving. I know if I'm able to reach my level you can win, you can lose, but normally I'm going to have my chances — especially on this surface.
"Now is the moment to keep going," Nadal added.
Football
Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long announced his retirement from football Saturday night, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Long posted his decision on Twitter , with a tweet that included a picture of his right hand holding up a red cup with a grassy field, trees and mountains in the background.
"Cheers," Long wrote. "Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."
The 33-year-old son of Hall of Famer Howie Long had 70 career sacks and 15 forced fumbles in stints with the Rams, Patriots and Eagles. He won back-to-back championships with the Patriots (2017) and Eagles (2018). Long was selected last February as the league's Walter Payton Award recipient for his outstanding community service.
He established the Chris Long Foundation in 2015 to impact communities nationally and internationally through programs focusing on clean water, military appreciation, and youth education.
In 2017, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities where he has played: St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.
Hockey
Dylan Larkin scored midway through the third period to help the United States beat Germany 3-1 Sunday at the world championships at Kosice, Slovakia.
Alec Martinez had two assists for the U.S., and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots. Jack Eichel made it 3-1 late in the third.
Frederik Tiffels put Germany in front midway through the first period, and James van Riemsdyk tied it for the Americans less than two minutes later.
The U.S. has won five straight games in Group A since opening with a 4-1 loss to the host Slovaks.
"This is a hard tournament, harder than I think people realize," U.S. coach Jeff Blashill said. "We got some real strong performances from guys like (Ryan) Suter, Martinez, Larkin and van Riemsdyk, but I thought Jack Eichel really raised his game and played like he wasn't going to be denied."
The U.S. closes the preliminary round Tuesday against rival Canada, and the quarterfinals begin Thursday.
Soccer
A 31-year-old referee soccer collapsed during a Bolivian league match high up in the Andes and died after being taken to the hospital.
The match between the Always Ready and Oriente Petrolero clubs was played at Municipal Stadium in El Alto, which sits about 3,900 meters (12,795 feet) above sea level.
The game was at the 47th minute when referee Victor Hugo Hurtado toppled backward and fell off the field. Players and team doctors rushed to his side and after a few minutes Hurtado was put in an ambulance and driven away.
Always Ready team doctor Eric Kosziner told reporters later that the referee suffered a heart attack on the field and then a second, fatal attack as he arrived at the hospital.
