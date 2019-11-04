Naadia-Garcia.jpg
Naadia E. Garcia, 4500 block of 40th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, neglecting a child, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

