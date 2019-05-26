Kevin Na always believed he could win at Colonial, so he paused to visualize his name on the wall of champions at the first tee before making another run at it.
The South Korean-born American will get to read his name on that wall next year.
Na birdied four of the first eight holes and shot a 4-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau on Sunday on the cozy course in Fort Worth, Texas made famous by Ben Hogan, securing his third career PGA Tour win and second in 10 months.
"On the first tee, I saw that wall, looked at the names, right below Justin Rose," Na said, referring to the defending champion. "And in my head, I engraved my name on it. I was just trying to visualize success before I teed off."
Na opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes after putting his second shot inside 5 feet for birdie at the par-4 second. Na finished 13 under after a bow-tying birdie at 18.
The win came after Na put himself in contention with a second-round 62, one off the Colonial record. That low round was a year after tying that course-record 61 in the final round to finish fourth.
Na, who has made 10 cuts in 11 Colonial appearances since withdrawing in the first round of his debut in 2004, had three scores of 62 or better in a span of six rounds. Then he added a pair of solid scores that were more than enough to keep anybody from getting close.
• Ken Tanigawa overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine to pass defending champion Paul Broadhurst and saved par on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship at Pittsford, N.Y., for his first senior major.
In only his second year on the PGA Tour Champions, and some 15 years after giving up playing professionally, Tanigawa shot an even-par 70 at Oak Hill to hold off Scott McCarron. The 51-year-old Tanigawa finished at 3-under 277.
Tanigawa drove into a bunker on the par-4 closing hole at Oak Hill, pitched out and hit his third shot to 12 feet, making the par for the victory.
McCarron also shot 70 playing with Tanigawa, a good friend and former teammate at UCLA. McCarron's bid to force a tie ended when he missed a 25-foot birdie putt about a foot to the left.
• Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers to win the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Va., by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour.
Law, a 24-year-old from England who played at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort.
Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and 54-hole co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69.
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton's stressful win at Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix extended his championship lead to 17 points after six races, yet perhaps more importantly it reminded him just why he loves Formula One racing at Monaco.
Holding off Max Verstappen on fading tires that made his Mercedes slip around, Hamilton clinched his fourth win of the season and 77th of a glittering career. The five-time F1 champion ranked it among his best five drives.
"I appreciate a tough race," Hamilton said. "Ultimately as an athlete you want the toughest battles when they come."
Verstappen, despite being hit by a five-second time penalty, would have been hard to catch had he got ahead of Hamilton. For more than 30 laps, Hamilton managed to both maintain his speed and fend off Verstappen — one of the most aggressive and quickest drivers in F1.
College baseball
The durable left arms of Griffan Smith and Andrew Magno carried Ohio State to an improbable Big Ten Tournament title.
The two combined to hold down Nebraska's offense, and seventh-seeded Ohio State mustered just enough of its own to beat the Cornhuskers 3-1 in the championship game at Omaha, Neb.
Horse racing
Santa Anita had its third horse death in nine days when a gelding pulled up during a race and was euthanized.
Twenty-six horses have died in racing or training at the Southern California track since Dec. 26.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Kochees sustained an injury to its left front leg in a 5½-furlong race Saturday.
Hockey
Marko Anttila helped lead Finland to its third world hockey title, scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in a 3-1 victory over Canada at Bratislava, Slovakia.
Anttila tied it at 1 on a power play early in the second period and the Finnish captain made it 2-1 early in the third. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.
