MyRide

Kim Rangel, in background, a driver with the Volunteer Center of Racine County’s MyRide program, picks up Nancy Koykkari of Racine to take her to an appointment.

 File photo by GREGORY SHAVER, gregory.shaver@journaltimes.com

RACINE — MyRIDE, a senior transportation project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine County and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), has volunteer driver openings. Call 262-417-7544.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments