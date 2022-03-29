Muskego-Norway school board candidates offered mixed views on book banning

NORWAY — Two candidates and two challengers vying for seats on the Muskego-Norway School Board are discussing black history, book banning and other current topics.

Voters in the April 5 school board election will cast votes for two candidates to fill two seats on the board.

The top two finishers each will have the chance to serve three-year terms at a salary of $4,698 a year.

The candidates are incumbents Cassandra Baus and Brett Hyde, and challengers Laurie Kontney and Michael Jones.

Jones did not respond to The Journal Times about his campaign.

Here is how the other candidates responded to questions posed by The Journal Times.

What strategies do you support for protecting students and employees from the COVID-19 virus? Please state your position on distance learning from home, mandatory vaccines for employees, and mandatory facemasks in school buildings.

BAUS: I strongly believe that most children benefit from in-person learning, and I will continue to support the administration in every effort made to continue to keep our schools open.

HYDE: I support keeping our students physically in school as much as possible. Students learn best when they are in the classroom. I championed keeping our students physically in school for the past two years, and we were able to do it with few problems. In the 2020-2021 school year, we were under Governor Evers’ mask mandate but moved to a masking recommended status before the end of the year. Like all COVID procedures we erred on the side of caution until the data could support relaxing those measures.

KONTNEY: We must acknowledge the COVID virus is here to stay, just like flu, SARS, rhino viruses. The best defense is a strong immune system. We know COVID disproportionately affects people over 60 and those with co-morbidities. This does not include healthy children who do not contract severe cases of COVID, nor transmit COVID as readily. We need to follow the science. Last year I stated we needed to get our kids back to school without restrictions like masks, and now even the CDC admits paper and cloth masks are not effective.

What is your position on teaching students about the U.S. history of slavery and oppression of racial and ethnic minorities?

BAUS: Many historical events involve tragedy. History should be taught factually, and without bias from the instructor. Children should be encouraged to use critical thinking skills, and through information develop their own opinions and thoughts on topics.

HYDE: The history of our country is not one of being perfect, but striving to be, as the US Constitution states, “more perfect.” We study history so that we can learn from it. We don’t help students by ignoring or sanitizing the facts, but by reporting as accurately as possible what happened. In recounting the historical facts, we also need to remember that it is impossible to precisely judge past actions based on today’s standards.

KONTNEY: I believe in teaching history as it occurred, free of political influence. You can’t change your history by rewriting it, however, you can learn from it. Teaching of history should include what happened with slavery and oppression and should include that we fought a civil war to end slavery followed by a battle for civil rights in response to these atrocities. Why are we adding oppression of racial and ethnic minorities? This perpetrates a message of oppressed and oppressors. Who benefits from this? America is a land of opportunity for all.

Do you think it is appropriate to ban books from school libraries? Please explain how you would respond if the school board was asked to ban books that some people in the school district found objectionable.

BAUS: I do think it is appropriate to ban books from school libraries. A school library is not the sole source of information available to students. There are books that are not appropriate for children, and should not be in a school library.

HYDE: I feel that it is inappropriate to ban books & materials from school libraries without first having a productive, objective conversation about why that particular material should not be there. MNSD has effective policies and procedures in place to address new materials, as well as existing ones, to make sure they are not only age-appropriate, but productive to our students’ education.

KONTNEY: If a parent/group asked for a book to be banned, they should explain why, and the board should investigate their claim and concerns in earnest. You cannot have a one-size-fits-all solution for any complex issue. That said, there are some sexually explicit books (Gender Queer) that have no place in any school or school library. There are also books that are used in teaching that promote a particular political point of view (“A is for Activist,” “White Fragility,” “How to be an Antiracist”) that I believe have no place in classrooms or school libraries.

