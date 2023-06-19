RACINE — Live music will once again return this summer to Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Courtesy of Downtown Racine Corp., music will be featured from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 23-Aug. 27 (unless otherwise listed). The lineup:

Music on the Monument

June 23 — Three Floors Up (classic rock)

June 30 — The Stephen Hull Experience (blues)

July 14 — The Stoned Blues Band (blues, rock)

July 21 — Another Beginning Band (rhythm and blues)

July 28 — Indigo Canyon (rock)

Aug. 11 — Mathew Haeffel (contemporary, original)

Aug. 18 — A Touch of Gray (classic rock)

Aug. 25 — Fender Bender (guitar rock)

Saturday Sounds on the Square

June 24 — From Any Angle (rhythm and blues, rock)

July 1 — Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz (jazz)

July 8 — Mean Jake (rock)

July 15 — Rust Belt (southern rock)

July 22 — The Incorruptibles (rock-a-billy)

July 29 — Rocky Rose (contemporary, original)

Aug. 5 — Route 66 Belle City Band (classic rock)

Aug. 12 — 3MF (jazz)

Aug. 19 — Chicken Grease (rhythm and blues, soul)

Aug. 26 — Squad 51 (classic rock)

Concerts will be canceled on days with rain without being rescheduled. Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the Festival Hall ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.