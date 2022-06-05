Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup announced

RACINE — Live music will once again return this summer to Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Courtesy of Downtown Racine Corp., music will be featured from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, June 17-Aug. 27 (unless otherwise listed).

The lineup:

Music on the Monument

June 17: Matthew Haeffel Band (contemporary/original

June 24: Yves Francois Rocambo (jazz)

July 1: The Fourcast (acoustic rock), until 6 p.m.

July 8: Chicken Grease (soul/funk)

July 15: Jimmy LeRose Band (classic rock)

July 22: Stoned Blues Band

July 29: High Stakes Band (soul/R&B)

Aug. 5: Ghost in the Gravel (acoustic rock/traditional), until 6 p.m.

Aug. 12: Touch of Gray (classic rock)

Aug. 19: KR Bluegrass

Aug. 26: Lake Effect (jazz)

Saturday Sounds on the Square

June 18: Stephen Hull Experience (blues)

June 25: Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions)

July 2: Lighthouse Brigade of Racine

July 9: The Incorruptibles (rockabilly/R&B)

July 16: Stone Theory (original rock, blues)

July 23: Mean Jake (classic rock/country blues)

July 30: Squad 51 (classic rock)

Aug. 6: Rust Belt (country rock)

Aug. 13: Rocky Rose (contemporary/original)

Aug. 20: Fender Bender (classic/guitar rock)

Aug. 27: Family Affair (R&B)

Concerts will be canceled on days with rain without being rescheduled. Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.

Tables and chairs will be provided with beer and soda being available for purchase.

