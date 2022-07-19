 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Music & More weekly at First Presbyterian

Anna Frodl Darlene Rivest.jpg

Anna Kojovic-Frodl, left, and Darlene Rivest.

RACINE — The 29th Season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. These free weekly concerts will run through Aug. 11, and feature a variety of regional musicians.

Today's performers are Darlene Rivest, Anna Kojovic-Frodl, Zachary Scot Johnson and Benjamin Nelson. Rivest and Kojovic-Frodl will be performing a piece from Irish composer Martin O’Leary. He has traveled from Ireland to attend the concert.

Rivest is a violinist and violist who performs in the Racine Symphony, Kenosha Symphony, Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra, and is the concertmaster of the Milton-Janesville Choral Union Orchestra.

Kojovic-Frodl serves as the pianist/organist at the Olympia Brown United Universalist Church and maintains a teaching studio in Downtown Racine.

Johnson is a nationally touring musician. Since September 2012, he has posted a song — either original or cover — from wherever he is on any given day. His thesongadayproject has run on YouTube for nearly 10 years.

Nelson has been playing for 15 years. He has performed as a guest soloist for the Spring Racine Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Concert and was recently the pianist for the Mediterranean Italian Concert at the University of Notre Dame.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.

Benjamin Nelson

Nelson
Zachary Scot Johnson 4.jpg

Johnson
