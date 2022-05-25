RACINE — The 29th season of the Music & More Summer Concert Series begins at noon Thursday, June 9, and continues through Aug. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The free hourlong concerts feature regional musicians performing in a variety of styles including classical, contemporary, jazz and folk repertoire. The lineup:

June 9

— The Brass Knuckles; Mark Paffrath; Choral Arts Society.

June 16

— Terri Seitz & Ronnie Quella; Parkside Range; Ami Bouterse, Alejandro, Evelyn & Lucas Alumbreros.

June 23

— Gabriella Martinez; Jillian Bruss & Anne Van Deusen; Cello Quartet

June 30

— Lydia Weaver; Martha Fergus, Frank Suetholz & Anna Kojovic-Frodl; Belle Ensemble.

July 7

— Carolyn Wehner; Suzanne Geoffrey; Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

July 14

— Ann Heide & Darlene Rivest; SilverMusic Flute Ensemble; Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale & Theo Merriweather.

July 21

— Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl; Zachary Scot Johnson; Benjamin Nelson.

July 28

— Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman & Kristina Beier; Dolce Consonant Flute Choir; Rocky Rose.

Aug. 4

— Brandgás String Quartet; Broderie; Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel.

Aug. 11

— Jeff Ward; Nancy Maio & Gare Hofstad; Amy Maack & Doug Clum.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted to benefit the Health Care Network and the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO).

The season will conclude with a finale concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Performers are Ashley Springer, violin; Fumi Nakayama, piano with Ravenna Helson, cello; and Mark Paffrath, Dave Titus and Alejandro Alumbreros, vocal, guitar and piano. Tickets for the finale are $10 and will only be sold in advance.

The church is air-conditioned and accessible, with an elevator at the parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available at Living Light Community Center. For more information, go to firstpresracine.org or call 262-632-1686.

