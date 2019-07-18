The First Presbyterian Church hosts a free weekly summer concert on Thursdays from noon until 1 p.m. through August 8. In its 26th season, the concerts feature a variety of regional musicians. Donations are accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. 

