Music & More returns for 29th season

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More begins at noon Thursday, June 9, and continues through Aug. 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The June 9 concert will be dedicated to the memory of Ellen and Larry Cardwell with performances by The Brass Knuckles, Mark Paffrath and the Choral Arts Society.

The free hour-long concerts feature regional musicians performing in a variety of styles including classical, contemporary, jazz and folk repertoire. Season 29 will feature some new sounds including Parkside Range, a cappella ensemble; Dolce Consonant Flute Choir; Rocky Rose band; Broderie recorder group; competition winners/violinists Ashley Springer and Lydia Weaver; and singer Amy Maack with pianist Doug Clum.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network and the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. Since the first concert in 1994, the summer freewill offerings have returned many thousands of dollars to the community to benefit service agencies.

For the full lineup, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more or call 262-632-1686.

The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available next door at Living Light Community Center.

