The Alumbreros/Bouterse family has been performing for many years at Music and More. Alejandro is a pianist and choral director serving First Presbyterian Church and as a K-12 educator. Ami is a professor of music at UW-Parkside and has performed in opera, oratorio, operetta and musical theater throughout her life. Evelyn is a BFA musical theater major at Emerson College in Boston and can be seen this summer in "Rent" at Racine Theatre Guild. Lucas is a sophomore at Indian Trail High School where he sings in Chorale and will be performing scenes from "Beetlejuice and Trevor," the musical at the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University this summer.