RACINE — The 30-year anniversary season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The 10-week series of free concerts runs through Aug. 10 and features a variety of regional musicians.
Today’s performers are singer/songwriter Mark Paffrath; SilverMusic Flute Ensemble; and soprano Ami Bouterse, pianist Alejandro Alumbreros and their children Lucas and Evelyn Alumbreros.
Paffrath is a pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
SilverMusic Flute Ensemble began in 2014 as a chamber group for accomplished flutists. Ensemble members are Julie McKenna, Melodi Muehlbauer, Bob Estlund, Donna Bizub, Georgiann Becker and Grace LaRayne.
The Alumbreros/Bouterse family has been performing for many years at Music and More. Alejandro is a pianist and choral director serving First Presbyterian Church and as a K-12 educator. Ami is a professor of music at UW-Parkside and has performed in opera, oratorio, operetta and musical theater throughout her life. Evelyn is a BFA musical theater major at Emerson College in Boston and can be seen this summer in "Rent" at Racine Theatre Guild. Lucas is a sophomore at Indian Trail High School where he sings in Chorale and will be performing scenes from "Beetlejuice and Trevor," the musical at the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University this summer.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry.
Performers on June 22 are Spirit of Racine Music Makers; Monte Bedford and Fumi Nakayama; and Corporate Downsizing Quartet.