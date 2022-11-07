 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Music & More holiday singalong Dec. 3

RACINE — Music & More announces a holiday singalong concert to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The third annual holiday singalong will feature song leader and folk artist Mark Paffrath, The Brass Knuckles with festive organ music and the Choral Arts Society and First Presbyterian backup singers. Attendees are invited to stay for the after-concert reception and enjoy seasonal treats.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance on the church website, firstpresracine.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. 

Pre-boxed handcrafted Christmas cookies will be sold before and after the concert. Call 262-632-1686 for more information.

