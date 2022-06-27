Music & More has five performers June 30

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. These free weekly concerts will run through Aug. 11 and feature a variety of regional musicians.

Today’s performers are Lydia Weaver, Martha Fergus, Frank Suetholz, Anna Kojovic-Frodl and Evelyn Alumbreros.

Weaver began studying violin at age 5 was the winner of the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition in 2020. She was concertmaster for the MYSO Metropolitan Orchestra and the principal 2nd in the MYSO Chamber Orchestra during 2020-2021.

Keller began playing flute at age 10. In high school she studied flute with Frank Suetholz, and for the past 50 years he has continued to be her teacher and mentor. She plays with the Milwaukee Concert Band, American Legion Band, UW-Parkside Community Orchestra, Dolce Consonant Choir and Trio Racine.

Suetholz was long-time principal flute of the Racine Symphony Orchestra. He erforms as chamber musician in southeastern Wisconsin and taught in the Racine Unified School instrumental music department for more than 30 years.

Kojovic-Frodl is the pianist/organist at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church and maintains a teaching studio in Downtown Racine.

Alumbreros, a soprano and musical theater major at Emerson College, was awarded the Mearl Mahl Youth Music Scholarship in 2017.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For the full schedule, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more.

