Music & More has Corporate Downsizing Quartet

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. These free weekly concerts will run through Aug. 11 and feature a variety of regional musicians.

Today's performers are Carolyn Wehner, Suzanne Geoffrey, Jessica Boone, Wayne Wildman and the Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

Wehner is a Milwaukee-based singer/pianist. She recently concluded a year-long residency at downtown Milwaukee’s Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel and currently appears at The Pfister Hotel and The Wisconsin Club.

Geoffrey is principal oboe of the Racine Symphony, the Kenosha Symphony, the Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra, the Manitowoc Symphony and the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra. She also plays English horn in the Festival City Symphony.

Boone is currently a senior music education major at Carroll University. She plays oboe in the Wind Symphony and trumpet in the jazz ensemble and the marching band.

Wildman is a harpsichordist, organist and pianist. He was the longtime music director of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra and also served as the music director of First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan for 28 years.

The Corporate Downsizing Quartet members are Dave Titus, Quin Rench and Fred Wheary. The group is known for its mixture of old and new folk, pop, blues and country music.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For the full schedule, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more.

