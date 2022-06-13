Music & More free concert has regional musicians

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. These free weekly concerts will run through Aug. 11 and feature a variety of regional musicians.

Performers today are pianists Terri Seitz and Ronnie Quella; Parkside Range, and soprano Ami Bouterse, pianist Alejandro Alumbreros and their children Lucas and Evelyn Alumbreros.

Seitz is Music Director at St. Lucy Catholic Church and is a private piano instructor.

Quella is the liturgical musician and director of choirs at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and St. Louis Catholic Church.

Parkside Range is the flagship ensemble of the contemporary commercial music-voice program at UW-Parkside under the direction of Ami Bouterse, associate professor of music. This contemporary a cappella group performs songs from popular genres of music.

Alejandro Alumbreros serves as the music director at First Presbyterian Church. Evelyn Alumbreros has been doing Music & More with her family since she was in grade school and was awarded the Mearl Mahl Youth Music Scholarship in 2017. She has performed in numerous musical theater productions in southeastern Wisconsin. Lucas Alumbreros has performed in musicals, plays and an opera. He was a member of Mahone Middle School Choir and band groups and won the Director's Award in 2022.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For the full schedule, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more.

