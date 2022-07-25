Music & More continues July 28

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. These free weekly concerts will run through Aug. 11, and feature a variety of regional musicians.

Performers on July 28 are Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman, Kristina Beier, Dolce Consonant Flute Choir and Rocky Rose Band.

Adel, a pianist and organist, is currently director of music and organist at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School. She has taught private piano lessons for more than 30 years.

When Beier was 10, she picked up a flute for the first time, and never looked back. For seven years she participated in Wisconsin State Music Association Solo & Ensemble competitions.

Chapman plays piano and loves to sing. She leads the Cherub Choir at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School and is a member of the Senior Choir.

Dolce Consonant Flute Choir was founded in the1980s. Current members are Mary Ellen Close, Martha Fergus, Gloria Garay, Su Ash Gustafson, Carol Jeunnette, Beth Kapralian, Pam Kundert, Vera Olguin and Karen Stevenson. They will perform with a variety of flutes, including the large, rare contrabass.

Rocky Rose is an original Americana and country band. The band's songs bring to life the diary of Rachelle Rose Koshen — songwriter, lead singer and rhythm guitarist. Writing and performing only original songs since 1991, Koshen brings 30 years of experience to the recording studio and stage. Drummer Steve Comeau and bassist Gordon Smith will perform with her.