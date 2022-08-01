Music & More continues Aug. 4

RACINE — The 29th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Today’s performers are Brandgás String Quartet, Broderie Consort, and Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel.

The Brandgás String Quartet was formed in 2018 by alumni of UW-Parkside's music program. Violinists Max Feiler and Jesse Gomez, violist Melissa Hardtke and cellist Cameron Fair have been performing together for over a decade.

Broderie Consort is a recorder group ranging in size from two to 30. Today’s musicians are Mary Ellen Close and Diane Kuntzelman. They have played recorders together for over 20 years. Their program will include some renaissance and baroque duets, featuring various sizes of recorders.

Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel, award-winning partners in music and marriage, have entertained internationally since 1998. Jack sings and plays many instruments (including his triple-neck guitar, bass, mandolin) to accompany Jill’s vocals. Jack was voted "One of the Ten Best Guitarists in America" by Guitar One Magazine.