RACINE — The 30-year anniversary season of Music & More begins at noon Thursday, June 8, and continues through Aug. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free hour-long concerts feature regional musicians performing in a variety of styles, including classical, contemporary, jazz and folk repertoire. Performers are:

June 8: Fumi Nakayama; Corynn Latta & Isaiah Kitts; The Brass Knuckles.

June 15: Mark Paffrath; SilverMusic Flute Ensemble; Ami Bouterse, Alejandro, Evelyn & Lucas Alumbreros.

June 22: Spirit of Racine Music Makers; Monte Bedford & Fumi Nakayama; Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

June 29: Jazz & Urban Sketchers; Nolan Boerner & Martha Veto; Jillian Bruss, Joe Graziano & Anne Van Deusen.

July 6: Wayne Wildman; Suzanne Geoffrey & Lydia Morency; Carolyn Wehner.

July 13: Zachary Scot Johnson; Nancy Maio & Gare Hofstad; Mike Bishop.

July 20: Ann Heide, Darlene Rivest & Terri Seitz; Dolce Consonant Flute Choir; Rocky Rose.

July 27: Alexandra Nechyporenko; Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman & Kristina Beier; Amy Maack & Doug Clum.

Aug. 3: Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl; High Winds & Keyboard; Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel.

Aug. 10: Nicholas Renkosik; Cello Sextet; Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams & Kostia Efimov.

The summer series will conclude with a finale concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Performers that night are pianist Randy Bush with vocals from Beth and Charlotte Bush; and the Choral Arts Society 50-member choir with guest musicians Mark Paffrath, Marvin Dykhuis and more. They will perform some of their popular Beatles repertoire. Tickets are $10.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. Over the years, many thousands of dollars have been returned to the community to support the work of local service agencies.

The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available at Living Light Community Center. More information is available at firstpresracine.org.

Lawn concerts

New this summer is Lawn Concerts on Seventh, which will be held on First Fridays on the front lawn of the church, weather permitting. They will move indoors if needed. The dates are Friday, July 7, with Mark Paffrath performing, and Friday, Aug. 4, with musicians Fendrick & Peck. The free concerts start at 6 p.m. and will last one hour.