Music at the Zoo planned for Labor Day weekend

RACINE — Music at the Zoo is a new concert series that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3-5, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Music on Friday will be by Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band. Concert goers will hear the tropical sounds of Caribbean rock, reggae and calypso along with songs by Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Sublime, Jerry Jeff Walker and the Zac Brown Band.

Saturday features Dancing Queen, an ABBA tribute band.

Sunday is Petty Union, a Tom Petty tribute band.

Tickets for all three shows cost $80. Individual tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0