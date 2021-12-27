Music at the Zoo lineup announced

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the artist lineup for the second annual Music at the Zoo Concert Series Friday and Saturday, June 17-18.

“I am so excited for the Music at the Zoo concerts this season," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. "We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the zoo and we want you to join us. This exciting event gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Back by popular demand, Chicago Tribute Anthology will kick off the series on Friday, June 17. They are dedicated to performing the music of Chicago. The unique sound that was and is Chicago defined a generation and changed the sound of popular music forever. Members are veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with notable national and local artists such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare and the Fox Valley Concert Band.

Substitute: Tales From The Who take the stage on Saturday, June 18. The band is a tribute to The Who, one of the most pivotal rock bands of any generation. Substitute brings to life the songs that over the past 50 years have become a vibrant part of music history in the form of smash hits, multiple rock operas and television themes.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Individual tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $50. Go to racinezoo.org/music-zoo.

