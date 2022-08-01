Music at Monument Square every weekend

RACINE — Live music returns this summer to Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Courtesy of Downtown Racine Corp., music will be featured from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Aug. 27 (unless otherwise listed).

Music on the Monument

Saturday Sounds on the Square

Concerts will be canceled on days with rain (without being rescheduled). Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.