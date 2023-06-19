RACINE — The 30-year anniversary season of the Music & More Summer Concert Series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The 10-week series of free concerts runs through Aug. 10 and features a variety of regional musicians.

Today’s performers are Spirit of Racine Music Makers vocal choir, oboist Monte Bedford with Fumi Nakayama on piano and the Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

Spirit of Racine Music Makers is a nonprofit organization of musicians whose mission is to spread love, peace, and social justice to the world through the power and beauty of music. George Baumgardt is the artistic director and Marilyn Justus is the piano accompanist.

Bedford is a former professor of oboe at the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa and The Pennsylvania State University. He has performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Evansville Philharmonic and The Bedford Duo (oboe and harpsichord) with Prof. Emerita Frances Bedford of UW-Parkside, touring throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Nakayama is an adjunct professor of music of the Carthage Music Department and UW-Parkside.

The Corporate Downsizing Quartet members are Dave Titus, Quin Rench and Fred Wheary. The group is known for its lively mixture of old and new folk, pop, blues and country music.

Donations will be accepted each week to benefit the Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry.