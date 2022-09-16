Musah suffers injury

Yunus Musah will miss the United States' last two World Cup warmup matches because of a left groin injury, depriving the Americans of a chance for their preferred midfield trio to play together ahead of the tournament in November.

Johnny Cardoso of the Brazilian club Internacional replaced Musah on the roster Friday for the matches against Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.

The first-choice midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Musah is the most settled portion of the American lineup. The trio has started together just seven times, largely due to injuries and suspensions: in a pair of exhibitions in November 2020 and in five of the 14 World Cup qualifiers.

Cardoso, 20, is from Denville, New Jersey, and has Brazilian parents. He has made three appearances for the U.S., all in friendlies: in November 2020 against Wales and Panama, and last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Americans already were without central defender Miles Robinson, who will miss the tournament because of a torn left Achilles. Four players will miss the warmup matches because of injuries but hope to return for the World Cup: goalkeeper Zack Steffen (knee), left back Antonee Robinson (ankle), midfielder Cristan Roldan (groin) and winger Tim Weah (ankle).

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announced his Cup roster on Nov. 9, five days before the deadline to submit it to FIFA.

Motorsports

Ty Majeski scored his first career Truck Series win on Thursday night and the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway locked Majeski into the championship finale.

Majeski, in his 40th career start in the trucks, became the first driver to earn a spot in the championship-deciding final four. He had a clean jump on Zane Smith on a restart to with 12 laps remaining to cruise to the victory in a Toyota for ThorSport Racing.

The 28-year-old from Wisconsin ran only four Truck Series races last season as he desperately tried to continue his NASCAR career. It led to a full season ride with ThorSport for this year and now a shot at the series championship.

Bristol marked the opening race of the round of eight in the Truck Series playoffs.

Smith finished second after starting at the back of the field.

• NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has signed a three-year contract extension through 2026 with Hendrick Motorsports, the team that welcomed him back last season after a nearly one-year suspension.

The extension announced Friday includes sponsor HendrickCars.com, which will sponsor the No. 5 Chevrolet for 35 races a season. Larson's extension and the sponsorship renewal are concurrent. The original deal for HendrickCars.com to become Larson's primary sponsor was announced last July when Rick Hendrick's online automobile site pulled massive traffic spikes whenever it was featured on Larson's car.

Basketball

A historic effort from Alyssa Thomas helped the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination again.

Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night in Uncasville, Conn.

She finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series.

Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday in Connecticut.

• PayPal said Friday that the company will no longer sponsor the Phoenix Suns if owner Robert Sarver remains part of the franchise when his suspension ends.

PayPal said its current partnership deal with the Suns ends after the coming 2022-23 season, meaning it will expire during Sarver’s one-year suspension from the NBA. Sarver was suspended this week, plus fined $10 million, after an investigation showed a pattern of lewd, misogynistic, and racist speech and conduct during his 18 years as owner of the Suns.

• A jury convicted a 25-year-old man of capital murder Friday in the killing of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett, who had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets after college.

The Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Larry Daquan Jenkins guilty of the September 2019 slaying. Jenkins was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty.

Obituary

John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets.

He passed away less than three weeks after attending an Old Timers' Day at Citi Field in New York that coincided with the Mets' 60th anniversary. He was noticeably thin in his Mets jersey on Aug. 27 and waved to the crowd when he was introduced on the field.

Stearns played with the Mets from 1975-84 in a tenure that included frequent battles with injuries. He was named an All-Star in 1977, ‘79, ’80 and 82. He had a career batting average of .260 in 810 games with 152 doubles, 10 triples and 46 home runs. He also stole 91 bases, including a team-high 25 in 1978.