Murray scores 21 as Nuggets beat short-handed Bucks 109-95 WEDS

"The crowd was phenomenal. After that, the crowd was into it every single play, every single steal, rebound, block, bucket," Murray said. "Once we got them going, they got us going."

The third quarter ended with Mason Plumlee's fast-break layup for a 76-71 Denver lead after Monte Morris blocked Frank Mason III's pull-up 3 from behind.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Then, the Nuggets pulled away with a 33-24 fourth quarter as Nikola Jokic, who took just two shots in the first half, finally found his rhythm and scored eight of his 10 points, including a 3-pointer that snapped an 0-for-13 skid from beyond the arc.

Paul Millsap added 20 points and Grant scored 19 as the Nuggets sent the Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games.

Kyle Korver had 23 points to lead a big effort by the Bucks' backups, but Milwaukee sorely missed all that firepower during a fourth consecutive road defeat.

"At the warmup and certain guys weren't warming up, I was like, 'You playing tonight?' 'Nope, I don't think so.' Different guys are banged up — we're at that time of year," Korver said. "We've got a good home stretch coming up here and we want to get right. Guys have nicks and knacks and you take care of it. We've got some important games coming up so it was definitely the right call."