Murray faces tough reality

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on Sunday as he played at the French Open for the first time in three years.
The three-time grand slam winner Murray had not played at the clay grand slam since he last faced Wawrinka in the 2017 semi-finals before a hip injury stalled his career.
"It's going to be difficult for me to play the same level as I did before," said Murray.
"I'm 33 now and I was ranked No. 1 in the world, so it's difficult with all the issues that I have had. But I'll keep going."
He was handed a wildcard in Paris but could not find a way through the first round as Wawrinka earned six breaks with 42 winners to triumph in 1 hour 37 minutes.
Meanwhile, German sixth seed Alexander Zverev bounced back from 5-2 down in the first set against Austria's Dennis Novak to close out a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 victory.
In the women's draw, Britain's ninth seed Johanna Konta is out after a 6-3, 6-3 loss to US teenager Coco Gauff.
"Credit to Coco, she got the job done against the level that I brought," Konta complimented the 16-year-old.
"She's obviously a very talented athlete. She moves very well, and she's very mature physically and mentally out there."
Victoria Azarenka, another former top-ranked player, prevailed 6-1, 6-2 against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round.
And women's top seed and 2018 Roland Garros champion Simona Halep recovered from 3-1 down in the first set to defeat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 on her 29th birthday.
"The perfect present was that I won today," said Halep.
"It was a really special day playing on Roland Garros on my birthday. So it's going to be pretty unique maybe forever."
Romania's Halep will now play compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu after she triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 against Swiss Jil Teichmann.
The French Open is usually a summer tournament held between May and June but this year it was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Auto racing
Chase Briscoe routed the field at Las Vegas in the Xfinity Series playoff opener for his eighth win of the season, the number he’s said should earn him a promotion to NASCAR's top level.
Briscoe, in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, won all three stages Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, then beat hometown driver Noah Gragson on a late restart to grab control of the Xfinity Series title race.
Briscoe led 164 of the 200 laps and earned an automatic berth into the second round of the playoffs. There will be a new Xfinity Series champion for the first time in three years this season and Briscoe is one of the favorites.
“An incredible car by everybody at Stewart-Haas. That made my job way too easy, honestly," Briscoe said. “We have had a lot of wins this year, but this is by far our most dominant car.”
• Lewis Hamilton's toughest opponents in the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi, Russia weren't even on the track. They were in the stewards' office.
Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas cruised to the win Sunday after Hamilton, who was leading, was penalized 10 seconds for practicing his starts in the wrong place before the race.
Hamilton came into the race looking to match Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins in Formula One but had to settle for third behind Bottas and Max Verstappen. Bottas built a sizeable lead over Verstappen with ease and eased to his first win since the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton was already under investigation by the stewards when he started the race from pole position. Before the race he twice stopped to perform practice starts at the exit of the pit lane, rather than in the designated area. That eventually earned him two five-second penalties, dropping him as low as 11th at one stage.
Hamilton said he and Mercedes were under “a lot of scrutiny” from officials and that it sometimes felt as if that they were being targeted by the stewards “to keep the racing exciting” because of their dominant position in the championship.
Hockey
After a very un-Dallas Stars-like first overtime period in which they sat back and let the Tampa Bay Lightning take it to them, players and coaches in the locker room had a very distinct message.
“We’ve got to play to win, let's go at them, let’s get back on our toes and get skating again,” coach Rick Bowness said. “We found our legs. We found our second wind.”
And it's their second win of the Stanley Cup Final to force a Game 6 Monday night that these teams see very differently. The plucky Stars are embracing the underdog role missing several key players to injury and feel as if they're playing with house money, while the deep, talented Lightning still feel like the favorites up 3-2 in the series and are confident based on recent experience they'll be able to close the series out in their next opportunity.
