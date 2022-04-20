Murder Mystery Dinner at Eagles Club May 15

RACINE — A Murder Mystery Dinner for ages 12 to adult will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.
To solve the murder mystery, attendees will need to work with other guests to gather important information and clues.
The $20 fee includes a meal with dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage. A cash bar will be available. The recommended dress attire is 1920s mobster style.
To order tickets, go to bit.ly/3xWAvHJ.
