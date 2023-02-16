RAYMOND— A multiple vehicle accident temporarily closed Interstate 94 in Raymond on Thursday for about three hours.

The interstate between 7 Mile Road and CTH G was closed.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office advised motorists to take alternate routes and drive with caution.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the incident occurred northbound on I-94 at 11:50 a.m.

The RCSO, Wisconsin State Patrol and Raymond Fire and Rescue responded to the incident. Raymond fire, Don's Towing and Michel's Towing also assisted in clearing the vehicles.

According to a news release from the DOT, a two-vehicle crash on the median near Seven Mile Road resulted in a traffic backup.

As vehicles slowed for that crash, a tractor-trailer traveling northbound was unable to stop for the slowing vehicles and struck another semi ahead of it.

The initial truck jackknifed and went into the east ditch. The truck that was struck also jackknifed.

A pickup truck, also unable to stop, struck a third semi.

That semi struck a box truck and a cargo van.

Three other minor crashes occurred during this chain of events, and two people sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes were reopened by 2:50 p.m.