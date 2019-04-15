The report is likely to contain reams of previously unknown material. Barr wrote that Mueller's prosecutors issued more than 2,800 subpoenas, executed nearly 500 search warrants, obtained more than 230 orders for communications records and interviewed about 500 witnesses.
Mueller already has publicly unspooled much of his work in voluminous indictments, court filings and trial testimony since he was appointed special counsel in May 2017. But the only insight into his chief conclusions came in a four-page letter that Barr wrote to Congress on March 24.
Barr wrote that Mueller had not established a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and the Russian government's attempts to interfere with the election, essentially clearing the president of the darkest allegations against him.
Barr also said the evidence "was not sufficient" to determine that Trump had obstructed justice by trying to interfere with the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller and supervised his work, concurred.
Mueller had not reached a conclusion on the matter. But he didn't give Trump a clean bill of health, either, writing that, "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," according to Barr's letter.
Barr told lawmakers that Mueller's report included a "fuller explanation" for why he didn't make a decision on whether the president had obstructed justice.
