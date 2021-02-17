Muchova upsets Barty and will face Brady in Australian semis

MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-ranked Ash Barty built a big lead in the Australian Open quarterfinals before her opponent took a medical timeout and left the court.
More than an hour later, it was Barty heading abruptly for the exit, upset 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday by 25th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.
Muchova earned her first semifinal berth at a Grand Slam tournament and ended Barty’s bid to become the first Australian woman to win the title at home since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
“It’s heartbreaking, of course,” said Barty, who took nearly all of last year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, including opting not to try to defend her 2019 French Open title. “But the sun will come up tomorrow. You’re either winning or you’re learning, and today is a massive learning curve for me.”
No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal built a big lead in a night-time quarterfinal, but his bid for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title ended with an upset five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
It is only the second time in Nadal’s career he has lost a Grand Slam match after taking the opening two
Now the 22-year-old, fifth-seeded Tsitsipas will try to reach his first major final by beating Daniil Medvedev on Friday.
The women’s semifinals Thursday will be the first matches at Melbourne Park with crowds in nearly a week after the easing of restrictions imposed by the Victoria state government during a five-day lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city to contain the spread of a COVID-19 cluster.
Tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday that attendance will be capped at 7,477 — about half the capacity of Rod Laver Arena — for each of the last four days of the tournament.
Muchova’s opponent will be 22nd-seeded Jennifer Brady, who beat fellow American and good friend Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Brady reached her second Grand Slam semifinal, following a run that far at the U.S. Open in September.
“I hope I make it a habit,” Brady said. “Hopefully I have a new habit of making finals.”
She struggled at times and gave her racket an angry toss midway through the second set. But the unseeded Pegula, who advanced beyond the third round at a major for the first time, appeared to tire down the stretch.
“We’re such good friends,” Brady said. “I’m really happy for her success. I know we’ll be having a lot more tough battles.”
Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev, his friend and teammate on Russia’s ATP Cup-winning squad, by a 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 score and will take a 19-match winning streak into the semifinals.
“It’s never easy,” Medvedev said about playing a pal. “But, I mean, we’re all so competitive. During the match, you can see nothing matters. Just need to win.”
The No. 4-seeded Medvedev hasn’t dropped a set to No. 7-seeded Rublev in four tour-level matches. That includes their meeting in the U.S. Open quarterfinals last year.