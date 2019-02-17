After watching her team fall to St. John's on Friday night, snapping a 12-game win streak, Marquette coach Carolyn Kieger challenged her players with a spirited workout the next day.
"Intense might be the right word," Kieger said.
"It was intense, but we needed it," senior guard Natisha Hiedeman said. "We all bought in. We were focused and trusted each other."
That focus carried over to Sunday, when the eighth-ranked Golden Eagles easily dispatched Seton Hall 109-63 at South Orange, N.J.
Hiedeman scored a career-high 34 points and Danielle King added 20 points and a career-best 12 assists as the Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-1 Big East) posted their highest scoring total of the season.
Hiedeman, the Golden Eagles' leading scorer at 17.3 points per game entering Sunday, scored just three points against St. John's.
"Coach (Kieger) told me that I need to work harder," Hiedeman said. "If you work hard, sometimes the basketball gods give you a gift."
Another gift came from the Pirates, as their leading scorer, junior forward Shadeen Samuels, was sidelined with an injured shoulder. Samuels is averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
"We just got very overwhelmed," Seton Hall coach Tony Bozzella said. "Our fight just wasn't there. I knew Friday night around 9:30 p.m. (when the Marquette-St. John's game ended) that this one was going to be a problem. They did a great job sharing the ball."
The Golden Eagles had 27 assists.
"We did a good job sharing the basketball," Kieger said. "When we set each other up like that, we're really hard to beat. I'm proud of their response after Friday night, proud of their toughness, energy and effort. Friday night was not the standard of how we played. We showed up big time today."
Seton Hall (14-12, 6-9) received 21 points from Desiree Elmore, her second straight game of 20-plus points. Inja Butina added 13 for the Pirates.
NO. 20 MIAMI 79, NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 73: Emese Hof scored 25 points and Miami rallied to beat Louisville at Louisville.
Miami (22-5, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter. The Hurricanes' fifth — and biggest — win over a ranked foe in six games this season also gave coach Katie Meier her 350th win in her 18-year career.
Laura Cornelius added 16 points and six assists, and Mykea Gray had 10 points.
Asia Durr led Louisville (23-2, 10-2) with 16 points on 5-for-17 shooting.
NO. 4 UCONN 78, UCF 41: Naphessa Collier had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for UConn at Orlando, Fla.
Christyn Williams scored all 12 of her points in the second half for UConn (23-2, 11-0 American). The Huskies forced 23 turnovers and jumped out to a 23-4 lead.
Kay Kay Wright scored 17 points for UCF (20-5, 9-3).
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 92, TEXAS A&M 64: Andra Espinoza-Hunter set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 24 points and Mississippi State bounced back to beat Texas A&M at College Station, Texas.
Mississippi State (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big third-quarter run to get back on track after a loss to Missouri on Thursday night snapped a 12-game winning streak.
Anriel Howard, who played her first three seasons at Texas A&M, added 19 points and tied a season high with 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Chennedy Carter had 28 points for Texas A&M (19-6, 8-4) before fouling out with about 5 1/2 minutes left.
NO. 14 IOWA 86, NO. 7 MARYLAND 73: Megan Gustafson scored 24 of her 31 points in the second half at Iowa City, Iowa and Iowa beat Maryland to tie the Terrapins for the Big Ten lead.
Gustafson also had 17 rebounds, and Tania Davis scored 13 points. The Hawkeyes (21-5, 12-3) have won 10 of 11. Stephanie Jones led Maryland (23-3, 12-3) with 21 points.
NO. 10 STANFORD 69, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67: Alanna Smith made a layup with three seconds left to lead Stanford past USC at Los Angeles.
Despite losing a fingernail in the first quarter, Smith had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Cardinal (21-4, 11-3 Pac-12) rally after trailing for most of the game. DiJonai Carrington added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Minyon Moore had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Trojans (15-10, 5-9).
Men's Top 10
NO. 9 HOUSTON 85, TULANE 50: Corey Davis Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help Houston beat Tulane at New Orleans for its 10th straight victory.
Armoni Brooks made six 3s on his way to 24 points, and Houston (25-1, 12-1 American Athletic) went 17 for 35 from long range.
The Cougars opened with a 22-5 run. The Green Wave twice got within eight early in the second half, but Davis made three 3-pointers during a 17-0 run that made it 58-33 lead.
Caleb Daniels scored 13 points for Tulane (4-20, 0-12). The Green Wave have lost 14 consecutive games, their longest losing streak in 55 years.
NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 62, OHIO STATE 44: Kenny Goins had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan State finished with a 20-2 run at East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) pulled into a first-place tie with Michigan atop the Big Ten, holding Ohio State to 13 points in the second half. Matt McQuaid added 14 points, and Cassius Winston had 13.
Kaleb Wesson scored 12 points for Ohio State (16-9, 6-8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.