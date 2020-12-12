MU: UCLA holds off Marquette 69-60 to win 5th in a row

"The foul trouble was very difficult for us to manage and keep a rhythm and flow to the game," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

Garcia made a pair of free throws to tie the game for the last time at 56-all.

From there, the Bruins ran off seven points in a row, making 5 of 6 free throws, to take a 63-56 lead. It was part of their game-ending run.

Neither team ever led by double digits. The second half was a back-and-forth affair, with UCLA outscoring the Eagles 33-26.

UCLA's defense forced Marquette into 18 turnovers in the game and pressured the Eagles' shooters. Jamal Cain tossed up an airball as the shot clock expired on one possession.

"You can't spot a really good team on the road 12 points based on kind of careless turnovers," Wojciechowski said. "We're having way too many (mistakes) and it puts an incredible amount of pressure on our defense."

UCLA's Chris Smith and Jalen Hill came up with big blocks in the final two minutes with the Bruins clinging to a small lead.

"We played a lot smarter the last eight minutes defensively," Cronin said. "We got to the foul line and got a few key offensive rebounds."