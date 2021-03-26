MU: Shaka Smart leaves Texas to take over Marquette's program

MILWAUKEE — Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to return to his home state to coach Marquette.
Marquette announced the hiring on Friday. It comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart's Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"Throughout the search, one individual continued to rise to the top and that was Shaka," Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said Friday in a statement.
"I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes who will have the great fortune of being mentored by Shaka. He is a great teacher of the game, while also being a great molder of young men."
Smart's decision to head north ends a six-season tenure at Texas that fell short of the lofty expectations that accompanied his arrival.
Smart went 109-86 with no NCAA Tournament victories at Texas after a remarkably successful six-year run at VCU, where he went 163-56 and led the Rams to a Final Four appearance in 2011. Texas went 19-8 this season and won the Big 12 Tournament before its early NCAA exit.
This marks a bit of a homecoming for Smart, who went to high school at Oregon, Wisconsin, just outside Madison.
“Maya, Zora and I are absolutely thrilled to join the Marquette family,” Smart said in a statement from the university. “I’m grateful to President Lovell and Bill Scholl for entrusting me with the growth and development of this storied basketball program and the student-athletes who make it so special. I am extremely excited to get to Milwaukee to begin building relationships and getting to work on the court.”
His arrival should provide a burst of energy for a Marquette program that went 128-95 overall and 59-68 in Big East competition during Wojciechowski's seven seasons.
Marquette went 13-14 this season for its first losing season since Wojciechowski's debut year of 2014-15.
The university will hold a press conference on Monday to formally introduce Smart.
The 43-year-old Smart owns an overall record of 272-142 (.657) and seven of his first 10 teams played in the NCAA tournament. He posted a record of 163-56 (.744) at VCU and five trips to the NCAA.
While at Texas, the Longhorns were 109-86 (.559) and made NCAA appearances in 2016, 2018 and 2021. Texas claimed the National Invitation Tournament title in 2019.
“I am so excited for Shaka to lead our celebrated men’s basketball program, and I look forward to supporting him for many successful seasons as a Golden Eagle,” said Marquette University President Michael R. Lovell. “Shaka will be the first person of color to lead our program, and is a true role model for our student-athletes.
"I’ve had several conversations with Shaka in the past few days and I know he will be a results-focused coach and recruiter," Lovell said. "What has impressed me most is that he is interested in being a leader beyond basketball. Shaka is a Wisconsin native and both he and his wife Maya want to make a positive impact on our Marquette and Milwaukee communities."