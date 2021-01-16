 Skip to main content
MU: McEwen lifts Marquette past St. John's on late basket
Roundup

MU: McEwen lifts Marquette past St. John's on late basket

Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds remaining and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to lead Marquette to a 73-71 win over St. John’s on Saturday in New York.

After McEwen’s drive down the left side of the lane, John swatted Vince Cole’s drive. The Red Storm got the ball back but a desperation 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

D.J. Carton posted 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (8-6, 4-4 Big East Conference). Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis added 13 points with Lewis grabbing and seven rebounds. Dawson Garcia had 11 points.

Julian Champagnie had 20 points for the Red Storm (7-7, 2-6). Greg Williams Jr. added 15 points. Posh Alexander had eight assists and five steals.

Big Ten

E.J. Liddell scored 26 points and No. 21 Ohio State beat No. 14 Illinois 87-81 on Saturday.

The game was very physical, mostly in the second half. One technical was called, on Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr., and the officials had to step in many times to avoid fisticuffs.

Washington, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns each added 11 for Ohio State (11-3, 5-3). The Buckeyes were missing injured guards C.J. Walker and Jimmy Sotos.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois (9-5, 5-3) with 22 points. Kofi Cockburn scored 15 and freshman Adam Miller added 14 points for the Illini.Illinois closed to 83-81 with 15.5 seconds left on a long 3-pointer by Miller.

On the Buckeyes’ inbound pass, replays show Washington clearly stepped out of bounds with the ball. But a foul was called on Trent Frazier and Washington sank both free throws to make it 85-81.

Koby McEwen, Marquette

McEwen
Theo John

John
