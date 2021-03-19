MU: Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons

“In so many of the ways that you want to judge a program, he was truly hitting it out of the park,” Scholl said. “But at the end of the day, I believe a storied program like this and (with) the support we provide to it, I think competing pretty consistently at the top of the Big East certainly, a pretty regular stream of NCAA bids and the occasional opportunity to run deep in March, I think those are all things we as a program should aspire to.”

Wojciechowski played for Duke and spent 15 seasons as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski’s staff.

After going 13-19 in his debut season at Marquette, Wojciechowski led the Golden Eagles to winning records each of the next five years. He spent much of his tenure coaching Markus Howard, who ended his college career last season as the leading scorer in Big East history.

But he couldn’t match the overall success of predecessor Buzz Williams, who led Marquette to a regional final in 2013 plus regional semifinals in 2011 and 2012. Williams left for Virginia Tech after the 2013-14 season and now coaches Texas A&M.

Marquette reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed in 2017 and lost to South Carolina. Two years later, the Golden Eagles made it back as a No. 5 seed but lost to Ja Morant and Murray State 83-64.