MU: Garcia scores 16 to lead Marquette past E. Illinois 75-50
Marquette 75, East. Illinois 50

MU: Garcia scores 16 to lead Marquette past E. Illinois 75-50

MILWAUKEE — Dawson Garcia registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Marquette routed Eastern Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.

Koby McEwen had 14 points for Marquette (2-0). D.J. Carton - playing in his second game for Marquette since transferring from Ohio State - added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Garcia had 12 points in the first half, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 75 percent from beyond the arc.

Theo John put up nine points and a team-high nine rebounds, coming within one point and rebound of his first back-to-back double-double. John attempted and made his first three-pointer in his MU career early in the first half.

Sophomore guard Symir Torrence dished out a career-high six assists. Senior forward Jamal Cain contributed six points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

For the Panthers (0-2), Josiah Wallace had 15 points. Mack Smith added 12 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

The Marquette defense held the Panthers to a 26.2 percent field goal percentage and allowed just seven made three-pointers.

The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series with Eastern Illinois 3-0. Friday's matchup was the first since an MU overtime victory in 2017.

Marquette is scheduled to next play Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 4 in Milwaukee.

Dawson Garcia

Garcia
Koby McEwen, Marquette

McEwen
DJ Carton

Carton
