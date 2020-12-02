 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MU: Freshmen Walker, Cunningham lead Oklahoma State to 3rd win
0 comments
Oklahoma St. 70, Marquette 62

MU: Freshmen Walker, Cunningham lead Oklahoma State to 3rd win

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — Rondell Walker scored 16 points, Cade Cunningham had 15 points and six rebounds, and Oklahoma State used a strong second-half to beat Marquette 70-62 on Tuesday night.

The freshmen duo of Walker and Cunningham connected on a game-changing sequence late in the second half. A Cunningham steal led to Walker’s fast-break layup with 4:16 remaining, and a flagrant-1 foul was called on a trailing Jamal Cain. Walker made the free throws for a four-point possession and a 61-49 lead.

Marquette had just 16 points through the first 16 minutes of the second half. The Golden Eagles’ fifth basket after halftime came with one minute to go, getting within 63-56. But Walker and Cunningham combined to make four straight free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal it.

Marquette started the game on a 14-4 run, with five players appearing in the scoring column early. But the Cowboys went on an 18-2 run halfway through the first half to give OSU its first lead.

Both teams turned the ball over at a high clip in the first half, with MU giving it away 13 times and the Cowboys 10.

Bryce Williams added 13 points for Oklahoma State (3-0). Cunningham, the lone freshman selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, was 6 of 11 from the field with three steals.

Koby McEwen led Marquette (2-1) with 21 points four assists, and Cain had 13 points and career-high 13 rebounds. Dawson Garcia, a 6-foot-11 freshman who entered averaging 17.5 points after two games, scored just four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Oklahoma State returns home to play Oakland on Saturday, while Marquette is scheduled to host No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday.

+1 
Koby McEwen, Marquette

McEwen
+1 
Dawson Garcia

Garcia
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70
Local News

Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

Dennis Wiser wore many hats in his 70 years. He was a City of Racine alderman from 2010-2018 and became the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Racine City Council president in at least 70 years. Then from July 2017 to November 2017 he served as interim after John Dickert stepped down, and before Cory Mason was elected and sworn in. He served on the Racine Unified School Board for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. Wiser was a retired math teacher who had also previously served as the executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.

On Wednesday, he died unexpectedly.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News