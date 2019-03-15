NEW YORK — Myles Powell sparked Seton Hall with 18 second-half points and Big East player of the year Markus Howard of Marquette came up short on a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Pirates a chippy and foul-filled 81-79 victory in the Big East Tournament semifinals Friday night.
The third-seeded Pirates (20-12) will face top-seed and defending champion Villanova in the final Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in a rematch of the 2016 title game won by Seton Hall.
The expected showdown between Howard and Powell, the top two scorers in the conference, never fully materialized. Howard scored 21 points, but finished 1 for 15 from the field. He also went to the locker room with 2:24 left in the first half, favoring his left wrist. He started the second half, but the 90 percent free-throw shooter was 18 for 24 from the line for Marquette (24-9).
Powell, who scored 29 points in the first half of quarterfinals against Georgetown, managed just four in the first 20 minutes as Marquette took a 36-33 lead into halftime.
Powell went on a personal 8-0 run in the second, with a pair of 3s and a pull-up jumper that gave Seton Hall its first lead of the game, 46-44, with 14:55 left.
Soon after, he picked up his third foul. That drew complaints from Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, who was given a technical. Marquette hit four free throws to regain the lead.
Moments later, Powell was fouled going to the rim and officials had to separate the teams with 12:18 left. No punches were thrown but Marquette’s Sacar Anim and Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili each picked up a second technical and were ejected, as was Marquette’s Theo John for pushing a defenseless player while in the air.
Powell received a technical, too, and it looked as if he had also been ejected when he walked toward the locker room. He returned moments later to the bench, but with four fouls.
The teams combined to shoot 85 free throws.
Howard hit his only field goal with 10:05 left, a straight on 3 that put Marquette up 60-54.
Powell wasn’t done though. He hit consecutive 3s to get the Pirates fans jumping, the second giving Seton Hall a 64-63 lead with 6:35 left. Powell backpedaled down the court, looking over his shoulder toward the Marquette bench.
Quincy McKnight scored 18 points and played big role in shutting down Howard. Michael Nzei had 14 points and 15 rebounds.
In the other Big East semifinal, Phil Booth scored 28 points, Jermaine Samuels hit a trio of critical 3-pointers and Villanova rallied to beat Xavier 71-67in overtime to reach its fifth consecutive Big East championship game.
The top-seeded Wildcats, trying to become the first school in the 40-year history of the Big East to win three straight tournament titles, will play third-seeded Seton Hall on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Villanova (24-9) erased a seven-point deficit in the last 3 minutes of regulation. Booth and fellow senior star Eric Paschall each scored five points in the extra period as the defending national champions held off a determined Xavier squad.
Paul Scruggs scored a career-high 28 points and Zach Hankins added 18 on 8-of-10 shooting for the fourth-seeded Musketeers (18-15), who had won seven of eight. Scruggs, a sophomore guard, also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, carrying Xavier all night with an outstanding performance.
Musketeers leading scorer Naji Marshall was limited to a season-low two points on 1-of-12 shooting, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range. He fouled out early in overtime after playing nearly 40 minutes.
Xavier has reached the semifinals in all six seasons since joining the Big East, but its only appearance in the championship game was a loss to Villanova in 2015.
Samuels finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Villanova. Paschall scored 12, including the 3-pointer that put the Wildcats ahead to stay early in overtime.
Booth was one point shy of his career high set against Kansas on Dec. 15.
After trailing by 10 late in the first half, the Wildcats were still down seven with 3 minutes left when they finally made their move.
Samuels sank a pair of 3s, including one that caromed high off the front rim, the backboard and through to trim the deficit to 57-56 with 48.9 seconds remaining.
Hankins hit one of two free throws at the other end, and Paschall tipped in a miss by Booth to tie it at 58 with 7.6 seconds to go.
Marshall was called for a charge as he tried to win it with a floater, but he intercepted Villanova’s inbounds pass at halfcourt with 1.6 seconds left and missed a desperation heave at the buzzer, sending this one to overtime.
Scruggs, who came in averaging 12.1 points per game, scored 15 in the first half. He made all five shots from the field, banking in a fortuitous 3-pointer from the left corner high off the glass, to help Xavier build a 34-28 lead at the break.
