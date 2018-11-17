MILWAUKEE — Graduate transfer Joseph Chartouny picked a good time to make his presence felt at Marquette.
Sam Hauser scored 19 points and Chartouny added 16 off the bench as the No. 24 Golden Eagles overcame a sluggish start to pull away for a 74-55 nonconference victory over stubborn Presbyterian on Saturday.
Chartouny, who led the nation in steals per game last season at Fordham, hit 6 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, and added five assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes.
"I thought Joseph's play was outstanding," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "A lot of people out here are pointing to his shots, but I just thought his poise and his presence really settled our team down when we were rattled."
The Golden Eagles (3-1), coming off a 96-73 loss at Indiana on Wednesday, erased a six-point deficit with a flurry of 3-pointers to trigger a 29-8 run midway through the second half.
Adam Flagler scored 20 points and J.C. Younger added 12 for Presbyterian (3-2). The Blue Hose hit three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 40-35 lead with 13:46 remaining.
Marquette, which made just one of its first 16 3-point attempts, hit five consecutive ones from beyond the arc, opening a 55-46 lead on Chartouny's 3-pointer from the right corner with 7:45 remaining.
"Obviously, when you see the ball go in, it helps you feel good and helps your confidence go up, but you can't just rely on scoring," said Chartouny, a third-team All-Atlantic 10 pick last season. "Sometimes you're not going to be able to score, so you're going to have to do other stuff to get yourself going."
Chartouny averaged 17 minutes over Marquette's first three games but was 0 for 5 from the field and missed all four 3-point attempts.
"When the ball goes in, the basket starts getting a little bit bigger," Presbyterian coach Dustin Kerns said. "I thought we did good job of defending the three-point line and defending them. But they're good shooters, they're a good shooting team, and certainly they made the plays when they needed to."
Marquette had more turnovers than field goals in a lackluster first half, staggering to a 26-all tie at the break. The Golden Eagles were 7 of 28, missing all nine 3-point attempts, while committing eight turnovers.
Joey Hauser had 10 first-half points, including 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, as the cold-shooting Golden Eagles scored 12 points from the line.
Sam Hauser had 10 rebounds and Joey Hauser 8 to pace Marquette to a 45-24 advantage on the boards.
"There was enormous game pressure," Wojciechowski said. "We were down five, down six in the second half and I felt like at that point Presbyterian thought they could win the game. There was a lot of game pressure on our guys, and our guys responded."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.