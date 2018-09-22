The Lincoln-Way Patriots carried a perfect 11-0 record heading into the Mid-States Football League championship game against the defending champion Wisconsin Hitmen on Saturday at Racine’s Horlick Field.
That undefeated record was maintained as they defeated the Hitmen 19-10 behind quarterback Tony Powell and running back Bryant Pascascio to win their second MSFL title in the past three seasons. Lincoln-Way also won the title in 2016.
Wisconsin looked poised to repeat in the first half. They led 10-7 near the end of the second quarter, and had an interception returned for a touchdown that was called back due to roughing the passer. That would have extended its lead to 17-7 at the break.
In the second half, the Patriots held the Hitmen in check. Wisconsin didn’t score a point while Lincoln-Way scored six points in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Hitmen (7-3) were driving in the final minutes. But with 1:17 left in the game, Lincoln-Way’s Chris Muhammad intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone to thwart the threat. The Patriots took a knee three times and ran out the clock. Powell completed 9 of 20 passes for 123 yards for the Patriots. Pascascio rushed for 84 yards on 21 carries. The Racine Raiders, which hosted the title game, lost to the Hitmen 15-14 in the second round of the MSFL playoffs.
