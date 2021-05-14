In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.