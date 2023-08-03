Blade II(2002, Horror) Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson SYFY, 5 p.m.
Troy(2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana BBC America, 5 p.m.
Horrible Bosses(2011, Comedy) Jason Bateman, Charlie Day TNT, 5:30 p.m.
The Addams Family(2019, Children) Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron Nick, 6 p.m.
Goodfellas(1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta Paramount, 7 p.m.
Jaws(1975, Suspense) Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw AMC, 7 p.m.
Mr. Popper's Penguins(2011, Children) Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino Disney, 7 p.m.
The Parent Trap(1998, Children) Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid Freeform, 7 p.m.
We're the Millers(2013, Comedy) Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Little Man(2006, Comedy) Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans VH1, 8 p.m.
Abducted on Prom Night(2023, Suspense) Zoe Belkin, Karen Cliche LMN, 9 p.m.
First Sunday(2008, Comedy) Ice Cube, Katt Williams BET, 10 p.m.
Gone in 60 Seconds(2000, Action) Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie SYFY, 10 p.m.