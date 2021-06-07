 Skip to main content
Movies in the Park series coming to Waterford
Movies in the Park series coming to Waterford

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford will host a Movies in the Park series at Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

Opposite the Waterford River Rhythms concert series, the inaugural summer series will begin Thursday, June 10, with a showing of "Onward." The remaining schedule:

  • July 8: “Avengers — End Game”
  • July 22: “Despicable Me”
  • Aug. 5: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
  • Aug. 19: “Tangled”
  • Sept. 2: “Grease Sing-A-Long”

Movies will be shown at no charge beginning at dusk or approximately 8 p.m. Attendees will need to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Concessions will be hosted by the Creative Youth Performing Arts Collaborative and include beverages, popcorn, cotton candy, hotdogs, brats and nachos.

