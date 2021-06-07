Movies in the Park series coming to Waterford

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford will host a Movies in the Park series at Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
Opposite the Waterford River Rhythms concert series, the inaugural summer series will begin Thursday, June 10, with a showing of "Onward." The remaining schedule:
- July 8: “Avengers — End Game”
- July 22: “Despicable Me”
- Aug. 5: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
- Aug. 19: “Tangled”
- Sept. 2: “Grease Sing-A-Long”
Movies will be shown at no charge beginning at dusk or approximately 8 p.m. Attendees will need to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Concessions will be hosted by the Creative Youth Performing Arts Collaborative and include beverages, popcorn, cotton candy, hotdogs, brats and nachos.
