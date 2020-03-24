You are the owner of this article.
Mount Pleasant postpones municipal court hearings
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant announced Tuesday that all Mount Pleasant Municipal Court hearings scheduled in April have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The decision was made after an order by Wisconsin Supreme Court of Wisconsin on Sunday postponing all jury trials throughout the state, and temporarily suspending certain in-person proceedings statewide.

The following postponement scheduled was posted to the Village of Mount Pleasant Facebook page Tuesday morning:

  • Hearings scheduled on April 8  have been rescheduled to May 21
  • Hearings scheduled on April 15 have been rescheduled to May 13
  • Hearings scheduled for April 22 have been rescheduled to May 27

The appearance time set on the original citation or court paperwork will remain the same on the rescheduled date. Notices will be sent to the last known address on file.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 262-664-7831.

