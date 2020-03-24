Mount Pleasant postpones municipal court hearings

The Town of Waterford has encouraged voters to request absentee ballots at www.myvote.wi.gov prior to April 2nd, rather than voting in-person. "Our election workers will assist you along with doing the best they can to keep the election facility as clean and safe as possible. Extra efforts will be taken to wipe down voting booths and election equipment throughout the day. We plan to have a hand sanitizing station set up at the polls and are requesting that you use this prior to entering the voting area."