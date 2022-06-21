Mount Pleasant COP house to host block party

MOUNT PLEASANT — The public is invited to join the Mount Pleasant Police Department community oriented police house and the Journey Disaster Response Team as they host a resource fair and neighborhood block party for the Mount Pleasant lakeside community and surrounding areas.
The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Lakeside COP house, 2237 Mead St. Vendors that provide resources for the community will be represented. Food will be provided and a raffle will be held.