 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Pleasant COP house to host block party

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — The public is invited to join the Mount Pleasant Police Department community oriented police house and the Journey Disaster Response Team as they host a resource fair and neighborhood block party for the Mount Pleasant lakeside community and surrounding areas.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Lakeside COP house, 2237 Mead St. Vendors that provide resources for the community will be represented. Food will be provided and a raffle will be held.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News