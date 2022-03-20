Mount Pleasant continues to grow 15 years after first tax increment district

MOUNT PLEASANT — While development on Highway 20 near where it passes under Interstate 94 has been taking off, the Village of Mount Pleasant hopes to see more.

In the past few years, a Starbucks and Qdoba Mexican Restaurant were added, revamping the space formerly occupied by a gas station. Now, the Starbucks and Qdoba share their space with an Arby’s restaurant at 13340 Kilbourn Drive.

The village Plan Commission was glad to see the gas station site, which sits so near to one of the county’s busiest intersections, could be redeveloped and again enjoyed by the community.

The development has been a long time coming, as the Village of Mount Pleasant first began floating the idea of a tax increment district in 2007.

In February, the Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant location opened to the north of the Starbucks-Qdoba-Arby’s site, adding hundreds of jobs to the community, Schultz said. He also believes that those new workers will drive further development in the area, with those hundreds of employees being on site, day in and day out.

Directly to the east of Aurora and Arby’s, there’s an even bigger development in the works.

Last month, a single-family rental style development received Plan Commission approvals, and is looking to break ground later this year, according to Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Samuel Schultz.

The development will be responsible for bringing water and sewer from Highway V to the property, as well as installing it in the newly constructed portion of Carrington Way; a new road adjacent to the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St.; and a new east/west road connecting those two roadways, according to the Plan Commission Executive Summary released by the village.

While this development will be adding 374 units of housing to the community, Schultz said the planning commission is hoping to see more development surrounding housing for the area in the future, including more housing opportunities.

“I think we would like to see a mix of all different types of land uses out there, we have continuously stated that there is a need for housing, obviously, the housing market is pretty crazy for everyone right now,” Schultz said. “So we’re trying to encourage additional units for people to occupy and open up other units for people to shift around in the housing market.”

But, Schultz emphasized that the Plan Commission would like to see a variety of development in the area, to best strengthen the village. This, he believes, will happen.

"We'd also like to see a mixture of commercial industrial development, we think a well diversified uses in our tax base makes for the strongest village and provides a good mixture of both housing opportunities, places for people to eat and shop and also places for people to work," Schultz said. "So we hope that continues and I think it will."

