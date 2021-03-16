Mother's Day Brunch at Racine Zoo May 9

RACINE — A Mother's Day Brunch will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 9, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
This celebration for mothers includes a catered brunch, giraffe encounter, a flower for mothers, commemorative photo, crafts for kids to create for a gift for their mother and general admission to the zoo.
Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. For tickets, go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
